Analyst questions FA Malawi’s pitch invasion verdict on Bullets

A renowned football analyst has questioned the charge of pitch invasion that Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Disciplinary Committee meted on Nyasa Big Bullets following the fracas that ensued in the Airtel Top 8 Cup final game between Bullets and Blue Eagles a few weeks ago.

Giving his views on the development, Charles Nyirenda said FAM should come out clear on the charge of pitch invasion because it was not only Bullets supporters who invaded the pitch but also those for Blue Eagles and other spectators and fans.

“The question is how the supporters were allowed to invade the pitch. As per football procedures, 10 minutes before the end of the game, security officials like police officers and stewards need to go round the stadium to inspect the stadium.

“The security officials also failed their job by not controlling the people from invading the stadium. It is questionable whether the charge was supposed to go to Bullets or to the security officials,” Nyirenda argued.

However, he also partly blames Bullets supporters for not being responsible and failing to control their angry supporters from throwing bottles and stones in the stadium and manhandling the referee on the game.

In a letter dated July 27, 2018 signed by FAM’s General Secretary Alfred Gunda, FAM charged Bullets with six charges for misconduct namely: pitch invasion, beating or bullying of match officials, criticizing match officials in public, inciting violence, bringing the game into disrepute and causing a brawl.

“We the disciplinary committee, therefore, pronounce the sanctions and penalties of the charges to Bullets as follows: a fine of K500, 000.00 for pitch invasion, a fine of K500, 000.00 for bringing the game into disrepute.

“The committee further orders Bullets to pay a sum of K325,606.25 for damages caused to Bingu National Stadium and banned from playing at the stadium until the said repair are effected,” reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile, Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya has refused to comment on the issue, saying they appealed to the legal counsel on FAM’s verdict.

He said: “we have appealed on the verdict by FAM so we are still waiting for the way forward and as of now, I cannot comment much on the issue because it is like the issue is in court so that is why we have just kept quiet.”

Bullets have been slapped a total of K7.2 million for the misconduct which their supporters displayed in the Airtel Top 8 Cup finals defeat to Blue Eagles on July 1, 2018 at Bingu National Stadium. They have also been banned from the next edition of Airtel Top 8 tournament should they qualify

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :