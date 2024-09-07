Blantyre City Mayor under fire for giving German investors ultimatum to name corrupt council officials

Blantyre City Mayor Joseph Makwinja has come under intense fire and criticism on social media platforms for giving German investors an ultimatum to name Council officials who were demanding bribes from the investors.

Makwinja has given two Germans, Aaron Landt and Julian Balko, seven days to disclose names of Blantyre City Council (BCC) officials, who they claimed had demanded bribes to allow them do charity work in the city.

During a press briefing at civic offices in Blantyre this morning, Makwinja said the corruption allegations were serious and could tarnish the BCC’s image.

“If they fail to provide the names of the said officers within seven days, we will instruct our lawyers to pursue the matter further,” he said.

This comes two days after Balko and Landt, who is also Landt Foundation chief executive officer, had an audience with Vice-President Michael Usi at Mudi State Residence in Blantyre, where they expressed their concerns regarding the conduct of the officials.

But some people have taken up on social media platforms to criticize Makwinja on the way he has handled the matter, saying it was tantamount to intimidating the investors.

They say the right channel could have been to institute an investigation and report the matter to the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau. This week the German investors formally complained to Vice President Dr Michael Usi that they are unable to roll out their investment projects in Blantyre because Blantyre City Council officials were demanding bribes.

Usi has since promised action against the officials who were demanding bribes and asked the investors to stay and roll out their projects. Usi said the tendency to demand bribes from investors is a cancer that is slowly killing Malawi.

Usi was speaking at Mudi House in Blantyre on Wednesday after hosting two German investors operating under Landt Foundation.

“This is a cancer. This must be uprooted. The people involved are unpatriotic. Our friends here (the investors) were about to wind up and return home due to frustrations until we intervened,” said the Vice President.

Aaron Landt, Chief Executive Officer, for the foundation – accused some unnamed Blantyre City Assembly officials of demanding bribes as well as unjustified allowances.

“We have made our complaint on behalf of the people of Malawi and other investors.

“Just imagine someone staying for two hours and demanding two days’ allowances. It is frustrating to those who want to help Malawi,” said Landt.

Among others, the foundation has constructed a school at Angels Go There in the city.

