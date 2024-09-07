Legislators debate Flames loss against Burundi

Legislators on Friday morning took time off to debate the Malawi National Team loss against Burundi as the Flames flew to Mali for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

Nkhatabay Central Member of Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda started the football debate with a call to Ministry of Sports to explain why the Malawi national football team lost to Burundi yesterday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Flames, lost to Burundi 2-3 in the ongoing African Cup qualification matches.

According to Kaunda, it is embarrassing for the Flames to lose on home ground, citing the development as a huge disaster.

Commenting on the matter, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Leader of the House, also expressed concerns over the situation, describing the last goal as ‘tsoka’ ( bad omen).

However, Chimwendo Banda highlighted the need for lawmakers to continue lobbying for more resources to be allocated to the Ministry of Sports.

According to Banda, there is still hope for the Flames to do better in upcoming matches.

Yesterday, Parliament adjourned early to allow members of parliament to watch the match.

Meanwhile, Flames players and the technical staff have departed Lilongwe, heading to Mali for their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso. Malawi is looking to bounce back after a 3-2 home loss to Burundi’s Swallows at Bingu National Stadium yesterday. Coach Patrick Mabedi is hopeful for a better outcome this time. The remaining players are scheduled to fly out later this afternoon via Addis Ababa, where they will meet the rest of the squad before connecting to Bamako, Mali.

