Blantyre derby in Capital ugly scenes, barren draw: Malawi TNM Super League

Blantyre derby involving champions Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets ended in deadlock 0-0 Saturday at Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe but crowd violence marred the game in the TNM Super League.

Bullets fans were throwing bottles of water into the turf after what appeared to be a goal by their striker, Bright Munthali but referee, Patrick Ngoleka had ruled for offside after first assistant referee, Joseph Kautewe had flagged for offside.

This was a second incident after Munthali had his goal also disallowed.

The match was briefly stopped, stewards and police were called in to calm the situation but this did not amuse many who came to watch the derby.

The two teams observed a minute of silence in honour of late Malawian, Abel Mwakilama.

Wanderers and Bullets have seven points each from three games and the race for the title is now thrown wide open for the old traditional rivals.

Wanderers had to finish the last 15 minutes with 10 men when their substitute Bongani Kaipa who came in for injured Dennis Chimbezi

The derby failed to live to expected standards as there no clear cut chances which could have spiced the game.

Bullets dominated the first opening minutes with Munthali, Chiukepo Msowoya and Fisher Kondowe in top gear but they failed to unlock Wanderers solid defence marshaled by Lucky Malata ably assisted by Chembezi and Peter Cholopi.

The people’s team were dealt a blow in the quarter mark when their left back, Yamikani Fodya got injured and was replaced by Emmanuel Zoya.

The two went to break with a 0-0 scoreline.

The second half Bullets introducing Henry Kabichi for Chimango Kayira.

Bullets started breathing fire in search for a goal in the 55th minute when Msowoya’s search cross went pass forest of Wanderers defence with no Bullets player to finish off.

Three minutes later, Bullets striker Munthali had his goal bound shot saved by Richard Chipuwa in Wanderers goal.

The two teams made some substitutions but they did not change matters although Bullets second choice keeper, Rabson Chienda stood firm in aerial combat.

Bullets Team Manager, James Chilapondwa described the games as game of two halves as Wanderers played well in the first half and Bullets were in control in the second half.

” We had a good game and we thank our players for collecting a point. We will see how we are going to approach the next game,” he stated.

“The last 15 minutes we played under pressure with one player out due to an injury. We had no option because he had used all our substitute,” Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira.

He said a defending champions they need to put an extra effort in order to defend the title.

Wanderers have failed to dent Bullets record of not winning against them in the past six seasons.

