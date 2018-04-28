Court restrains Mwenifumbo from holding parallel AFORD convention

The High Court in Lilongwe Saturday night granted an injunction against Karonga Central legislator, Frank Mwenifumbo, to hold a parallel convention on grounds that it is unconstitutional.

Mwenifumbo said he would go ahead in holding a convention from April 27 to 28 despite the national executive committee resolution that the indaba be shifted to May 1.

He cited a court order that advises the party to hold a national convention; but, Nyasa Times understands that the order did not specify a date.

And the injunction signed by judge Charles Mkandawire and obtained through the party’s lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa warns that Mwenifumbo could be arrested or his property seized should he proceed in holding the unconstitutional indaba.

In an interview, AFORD incumbent President Enoch Chihana said he was pleased with the court’s decision saying justice had finally prevailed.

“In AFORD no one is mandated to call for a convention except the party President,” he said.

But in a separate interview with Nyasa Times, Mwenifumbo expressed ignorance concerning the injunction.

“We are not aware. We have not been served yet,” he said.

However, AFORD vice president Tanilani Chipeta said court marshalls were already on their way to serve Mwenifumbo’s camp with the injunction at the time he talked to Nyasa Times.

Chihana, son to political czar and founder of the party Chakufwa Chihana, has since assured the delegates that the “genuine” convention will take place on Tuesday, May 1 and that they will start arriving on Monday.

The convention will take place at St Don Bosco Technical Institute in Lilongwe.

