Pure drops first single ‘I glorify God’ as spoken word artist Abode does ‘Adore’

Gospel RnB artist Pure has released the song ‘I glorify God’ a public proclamation, telling the world that “in everything that I do, I Glorify you Lord.”

Released on Friday, 27th April, 2018, the song is available for download and streaming exclusively on Raised For a Purpose Ministry website www.rfpmam.com.

Pure’s ‘I glorify you Lord’ is his first single this year, and already sets him on a path that is destined to stardom.

Born Terence Chisale, Pure sings in second verse: Mighty God you’re the only one I need/Your my pillar, my healer, my shelter My helper/With you I feel so complete/With you I feel so secure/

“I took time perfecting my craft and I must be quick to say that am maturing and growing artistically on any music project that am into” Pure said when contacted.

The gospel RnB artist started music in 2012 as a secular artist.

“It was just pure fun but no purpose till I join Raised For a Purpose Ministry in 2016 and got born again. That was my turn around ” he explained.

Listen to “I glorify Lord” here: http://www.rfpmam.com/ download.php?uid=30

Spoken Word artist Abode

Meanwhile another RFM artist, Abode who does Spoken Word; which is gaining grounded steadily has dropped some serious bars.

Her latest piece is titled ‘Adore’

Listen http://www.rfpmam.com/spoken/ download.php?uid=9

