Mzuni yet to win at home as referee Aziz Nyirenda back from ban

Referee George Aziz Nyirenda was in charge of a match involving Mzuni FC and Blue Eagles at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday; his first this season from a months ban. Mzuni failed to collect their first 3 points at home as they were held to a goalless draw.

The first half belonged to the Lilongwe based corps with two of their goals disallowed by referee Aziz Nyirenda.

Patrick Thawale was first to put the ball into the back of the students’ net but referee Aziz Nyirenda was smart to note that he used his hands so close to his head as he was nodding the ball into the net hence ruling the goal out.

Dan Phiri would have registered his name on the score sheet for Blue Eagles when he squeezed the ball past Mzuni goalie but again, Aziz Nyirenda saw that he snatched the ball with his feet from the palms of goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira.

In the second half, the students came hard on the law enforcers as they were so offensive through Henry Misinjo on the left wing, Gift Kasambara and Hudson Milanzi upfront but goalkeeper John Soko, who was also captain of the side, was so outstanding and probably player of the match in goals to deny the students the much needed goal.

The Eagles too had two notable chances in this half when Dan Phiri’s thunderous shot in the 21stminute missed the target with a whisker. He was on target two minutes later but goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira managed to block the ball with his leg the David de Gea style.

The game ended 1-0 .

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Blue Eagles Head Coach, Deklerk Msakakuona, said it was a good game, well prepared but a goalless draw was a fair result.

On the two disallowed goals, Msakakuona said, “When the referee says it’s not a goal, it’s not a goal. So we have shared spoils today and we need to look forward to next the game against Moyale Barracks this Sunday.”

Assistant Coach for Mzuni FC, Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa, said as Mzuni FC they were looking for their first 3 points but luck was not on their side.

“Mzuni fans should not despair. This team is jelling very well since we have recruited new players and results will begin to come,” he added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :