Blantyre derby in Rainbow Paints this Saturday

It’s a Blantyre derby in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League between Thunder Queens and Tigresses on Saturday at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) in Blantyre.

Thunder Queens Captain, Joana Kachilika, said they were geared to beat Tigresses, saying their pride was at stake.

“We disappointed our fans in the just ended Presidential Cup, however this time around we want to pay them with a victory against our rivals,” said Kachilika.

However, the Thunder Queens Captain acknowledged the fact that the game will be a tough encounter against the Kanjedza Township based out-fit.

Tigresses’ goal shooter Sindi ‘Sniper’ Simutowe asked their fans to come in their large numbers at Blantyre Youth Centre to drum up support to their team.

“We are aware that it will be a tough encounter, but beating Thunder Queens will be more or less like a happy New Year gift to our supporters,” she said.

Meanwhile, Southern Region netball league general secretary, Annie Hanjahanja has said the 2017 Rainbow Paints League is scheduled to wrap-up next weekend on Saturday.

“So far so good, as we are approaching the end of the League, we only urge fans in Blantyre to converge in their large numbers at BYC to watch cream della cream of Malawi’s netball,” she said.

Kukoma Diamonds are still basking comfortably on the summit of the table and they are favourites to clinch the title.

