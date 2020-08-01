Blantyre DHO asks College of Medicine to test ‘Covid-19’ herbal cure
The Director of Health and Social Services for Blantyre, Dr. Gift Kawalazira, has written the Principal of the College of Medicine (CoM), requesting the college to conduct tests on herbal drugs some people claim to be a cure for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
In the letter, Kawalazira asks Dr. John Mponda, who heads the Pharmacy Department at CoM, to evaluate the efficacy of the remedy and provide further guidance on how health facilities can utilize the same.
“The bearers of this letter are claiming to have found herbal cure for Covid-19 and would like to work with government institutions in administering the remedy. Kindly assist in evaluating the efficacy of their remedy and provide further guidance on how we can proceed in working with them,” reads the letter.
Until now, there is no known cure for the pandemic, which continues to claims thousands of lives of innocent souls worldwide.
You remember there was Mchape? All the people I knew including my family members passed away one by one. A certain family was losing a family member after every 6 months. It was devastating. It’s only me who didn’t go to Mchape who survived. Koma yesani.
So start a clinical trial costing millions of dollars and involving thousands of people!
Surely the Director of Health and Social Services has a better understanding of how to evaluate a cure for a disease instead of this idiotic approach! Is this a genuine letter?
The “trouble” with this virus is that most folks who will actually fall ill from it will recover: the mortality rate is pretty low compared to, for example, Ebola. What it means is that, even if an idiot gives out a substance consisting entirely of mbewa yowotcha, most of his/her patients are bound to recover. We therefore have to be very careful with these miracle cures. What we need are real medical experts to be talking about cures for this disease, after they conduct real scientific “double-blind” trials or whatever these dudes do best. We shouldn’t be wasting time on… Read more »