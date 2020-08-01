Blantyre DHO asks College of Medicine to test ‘Covid-19’ herbal cure

The Director of Health and Social Services for Blantyre, Dr. Gift Kawalazira, has written the Principal of the College of Medicine (CoM), requesting the college to conduct tests on herbal drugs some people claim to be a cure for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In the letter, Kawalazira asks Dr. John Mponda, who heads the Pharmacy Department at CoM, to evaluate the efficacy of the remedy and provide further guidance on how health facilities can utilize the same.

“The bearers of this letter are claiming to have found herbal cure for Covid-19 and would like to work with government institutions in administering the remedy. Kindly assist in evaluating the efficacy of their remedy and provide further guidance on how we can proceed in working with them,” reads the letter.

Until now, there is no known cure for the pandemic, which continues to claims thousands of lives of innocent souls worldwide.

