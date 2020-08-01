Mwenifumbo dumps Aford:  Chihana accepts resignation

Veteran politician Frank Mwenifumbo has dumped Alliance for Democracy (Aford).

The resignation of the former member of parliament from Aford comes amid discontent among party membership of lack of intraparty democracy in the once powerful party in the country.

Mwenifumbo announced his resignation this morning at a press conference in Lilongwe.

“I would like to sincerely thank the party president Honourable Chakufwa Chihana for the opportunity to have served him as my president and the Aford party. I shall always cherish the moments I spent whilst a member,” he said.

He however could not be drawn to say what prompted him to resign nor which party he was joining, saying he would say his next course of action next week.

Mwenifumbo said Chihana has since accepted the resignation.

However, a senior member of Aford has hinted there will be more resignations from the party.

“Party members are discontented with the way the party is run. It is a family business party.

“There is no intraparty democracy in the party. People like Honourable Mwenifumbo could not have survived because these are people with open minds who want things done meticulously and democratically,” he said.

He said Mwenifumbo shares the Tonse alliance philosophy of servant leadership therefore he could not stay put in a part which has no clear leadership and direction.

His resignation comes at a time when party president Chihana is rocked in a katapila loan shark, a scandal that has dented his image, that of Aford and Tonse alliance to which his party is aligned to.

