Blantyre gives Chilima warm reception: UTM promises transformation in townships

Thousands of people on Sunday trooped out of their homes in Blantyre to listen to Vice President Saulos Chilima and his UTM Party as he unpacked his vision for Malawi ahead of May 21 2019 watershed elections.

Chilima, who is also UTM torchbearer for the elections, ended with a mammoth gathering at Naotcha School ground in Chilobwe.

The UTM leader made surprise whistlestop stops in Ndirande, Mkolokoti and Mbayani townships before proceeding to Chilobwe.

In his address, Chilima bemoaned the suffering of people in the townships, sampling scarcity of water and unavailability of affordable social services such as clinics and schools.

“These days, it is just names remaining in our townships. They are not as they used to be and instead of going forward, we are moving backward. Talking about good roads, clinics and schools for our children would need an entire day to speak, everything is in shambles,” said Chilima while addressing Mbayani residents.

Chilima pledged total transformation of the townships citing that his government will make it a priority to avail social needs.

“Whatever money government uses to construct roads and schools among others belongs to you. Through your taxes, government is able to generate money for development. The problem comes when leaders feel entitlement to this money and start using it for personal gains. UTM will make sure that the money benefits intended beneficiaries and we will go hard on corrupt leaders,” he said.

During the campaign meetings which attracted thousands of people and set Blantyre at standstill, Chilima also introduced UTM candidates for the areas and urged people to vote for them.

SKC, as Chilima is fondly known, has become the first presidential candidate to hold many whistlestops in one day, reaching thousands of voters especially in areas rarely visited by other candidates.

His work rate has been described by political analysts as “suitable for a leader that is ready to govern.”

