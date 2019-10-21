Blantyre International University embarks on accreditation improvement drive

Blantyre International University (BIU) one of the privately owned institutions of higher learning in the country has taken strides in implementing the improvement plan by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in order to be re-accredited.

This was disclosed last Friday during the seventh graduation ceremony of BIU where over 300 students graduated from various disciplines and among them three students graduated with first class degrees in Business Administration.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at its newly constructed Michiru campus in Blantyre, the University’s chancellor, Professor Charles Chanthunya said apart from constructing its own campus, the University has also reviewed its curriculum in consultation with other stakeholders to meet the country’s labour needs.

Chanthunya also announced during the graduation that a team of reviewers already visited the campus in June this year and that the University awaits on NCHE for accreditation.

He was, however, confident that his University shall pass NCHE’s accreditation test having constructed a campus of their own with adequate learning theatres, a fully fledged library and a modern ICT lab.

“Normally they look at the infrastructure and the learning resources. So now that we have our own campus with a modern library, ICT lab and adequate classrooms and also having reviewed our syllabus, we are hopeful we shall be accredited this time around ,” said Chanthunya.

He said the University shall soon embark on a second phase of its construction project at its new campus where a two story administration block , a cafeteria hall, recreational facilities and a multi purpose hall shall be built.

Taking his turn, Chief Executive Officer for National Bank of Malawi ,who was the guest of honour at the event, Macfussy Kawawa pledged his support to private colleges in the country, saying they are contributing labour to the private sector of the country which in turn run the country’s economy.

The institution failed to pass an accreditation test in 2016 when the newly introduced NCHE found that it’s earlier rented campus in Naperi was not fit for university standard.

BIU opened its doors in 2010 with only 30 students and the number later increased to over 2000 after receiving an accreditation from the then Evaluation and Accreditation Committee which was under the Department of Human Resources Management and Development in the Office of President and Cabinet.

