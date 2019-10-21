Angry Mponela residents storm out of peace talks

Angry representatives of residents at Mponela trading centre in Dowa on Monday stormed out of peace talks initiated by the district commissioner to avert a looming protest.

The residents want the removal of seven police officers and a senior Admarc official accusing them of working for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) instead of the state and corruption.

The talks were underway moderated by the district commissioner Alex Mdoko when a police officer told the residents that if they go ahead with the protests on Tuesday without permission, they would face what Nsundwe residents faced.

This did not go down well with the residents who felt intimidated and walked out of the meeting.

It later transpired that Admarc had already transferred the said officer and the police were arranging to transfer the police officers.

“They have been asked not to report for duties until their transfers are effected,” said Mdoko.

Malawi has of late been hit by a wave of protests buoyed by the post-election anti-Jane Ansah protests which have been successful in mobilizing people into the streets but failed to remove Ansah as Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :