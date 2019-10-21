Angry Mponela residents storm out of peace talks

October 21, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 17 Comments

Angry representatives of residents at Mponela trading centre in Dowa on Monday stormed out of peace talks initiated by the district commissioner to avert a looming protest.

DC for Dowa Alex Mdoko  moderated the talks

The residents want the removal of seven police officers and a senior Admarc official accusing them of working for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) instead of the state and corruption.

The talks were underway moderated by the district commissioner Alex Mdoko when a police officer told the residents that if they go ahead with the protests on Tuesday without permission, they would face what Nsundwe residents faced.

This did not go down well with the residents who felt intimidated and walked out of the meeting.

It later transpired that Admarc had already transferred the said officer and the police were arranging to transfer the police officers.

“They have been asked not to report for duties until their transfers are effected,” said Mdoko.

Malawi has of late been hit by a wave of protests buoyed by the post-election anti-Jane Ansah protests which have been successful in mobilizing people into the streets but failed to remove Ansah as Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

17
Leave a Reply

avatar
13 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
MsambanjatiDJ .GWAFA GWAFAMwinithakoNgozoCharie Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Msambanjati
Guest
Msambanjati

Wapolice akuti anthu azimayi Ku Mponela azagwiliridwa ndi a Police. Timiziwe kulikonse angapite Ali mumadzi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
DJ .GWAFA GWAFA
Guest
DJ .GWAFA GWAFA

Police yapa mponera ndiyakuba koopsa, especially a traffic police mbava zeni zeni,amagwira ntchito kuposa Malawi yonse.amenewo atchulid

wawo achoke awonjeza,mseu wa Lilongwe to Kasungu timaopa apolice apa mponera basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

Zitsiru zaachewa izi kkk zisiyeni kkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Eagles Eye
Guest
Eagles Eye

We need to know the identity of this police officer who issued that threat . He is giving us a clue that what happened at Msundwe was premeditated. I feel sorry for the police most of whom are just law abiding citizens who are being affected by this blatant cadetism. You are just few and cannot stand the wrath of the people if they rise up in unison. You are putting your lives as well as that of your families in grave danger

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Vivian
Guest
Vivian

Something is going to happen in the Central Region. People in this region have become so violent these days

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Ngozo
Guest
Ngozo

Am sure you know why

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
MOSHKO
Guest
MOSHKO

Wa khoba kulalamuka moteromo kuti chani iweyo ??

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

Clearly shows how the police has been infiltrated by cadets. I mean which police officer in his right frame of mind would make reference to the very sensitive issue of Msundwe, unless they are under the command of incompetents like Mwapasa who, incidentally, our gullible lawmakers want to confirm as IG. Didn’t Kainja recently, in Mponela, bemoan the loss of trust the public has in police?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

What gives me more questions is that we have more road traffic police officers at Mponela than crime prevention Police. From Dowa turn off to Madisi, you come across 6 (six) road traffic check points. Which is a distance of just 30 km. The poeple of Mponela must be correct, the police must be corrupt.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
You
Guest
You

They want fellow Gulewankulu police officer..

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
joker
Guest
joker

Maybe more disciplined than your cadets. Chitsilu chomwa madzi ometela ndevu.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Mkanda
Guest
Mkanda

Historically, people should remember that protests in 1992 which started with the need for democratic dispensation coupled with multipartyism, spiralled into wave after wave of strikes including those for pay raise and up to Operation bwezani. Therefore, those with myopia will be looking at this as anti-Jane Ansa only, but they run deep into our social fabric. No wonder community after community is rising up, two weeks ago it was Msundwe, last week villages in Nkhata Bay, and Mponela in agitating for protest.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago