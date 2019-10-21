Angry Mponela residents storm out of peace talks
Angry representatives of residents at Mponela trading centre in Dowa on Monday stormed out of peace talks initiated by the district commissioner to avert a looming protest.
The residents want the removal of seven police officers and a senior Admarc official accusing them of working for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) instead of the state and corruption.
The talks were underway moderated by the district commissioner Alex Mdoko when a police officer told the residents that if they go ahead with the protests on Tuesday without permission, they would face what Nsundwe residents faced.
This did not go down well with the residents who felt intimidated and walked out of the meeting.
It later transpired that Admarc had already transferred the said officer and the police were arranging to transfer the police officers.
“They have been asked not to report for duties until their transfers are effected,” said Mdoko.
Malawi has of late been hit by a wave of protests buoyed by the post-election anti-Jane Ansah protests which have been successful in mobilizing people into the streets but failed to remove Ansah as Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Wapolice akuti anthu azimayi Ku Mponela azagwiliridwa ndi a Police. Timiziwe kulikonse angapite Ali mumadzi
Police yapa mponera ndiyakuba koopsa, especially a traffic police mbava zeni zeni,amagwira ntchito kuposa Malawi yonse.amenewo atchulid
wawo achoke awonjeza,mseu wa Lilongwe to Kasungu timaopa apolice apa mponera basi
Zitsiru zaachewa izi kkk zisiyeni kkk
We need to know the identity of this police officer who issued that threat . He is giving us a clue that what happened at Msundwe was premeditated. I feel sorry for the police most of whom are just law abiding citizens who are being affected by this blatant cadetism. You are just few and cannot stand the wrath of the people if they rise up in unison. You are putting your lives as well as that of your families in grave danger
Something is going to happen in the Central Region. People in this region have become so violent these days
Am sure you know why
Wa khoba kulalamuka moteromo kuti chani iweyo ??
Clearly shows how the police has been infiltrated by cadets. I mean which police officer in his right frame of mind would make reference to the very sensitive issue of Msundwe, unless they are under the command of incompetents like Mwapasa who, incidentally, our gullible lawmakers want to confirm as IG. Didn’t Kainja recently, in Mponela, bemoan the loss of trust the public has in police?
What gives me more questions is that we have more road traffic police officers at Mponela than crime prevention Police. From Dowa turn off to Madisi, you come across 6 (six) road traffic check points. Which is a distance of just 30 km. The poeple of Mponela must be correct, the police must be corrupt.
They want fellow Gulewankulu police officer..
Maybe more disciplined than your cadets. Chitsilu chomwa madzi ometela ndevu.
Historically, people should remember that protests in 1992 which started with the need for democratic dispensation coupled with multipartyism, spiralled into wave after wave of strikes including those for pay raise and up to Operation bwezani. Therefore, those with myopia will be looking at this as anti-Jane Ansa only, but they run deep into our social fabric. No wonder community after community is rising up, two weeks ago it was Msundwe, last week villages in Nkhata Bay, and Mponela in agitating for protest.