Gunmen target rights activist Sembereka

October 21, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Gunmen have attacked the residence of human rights activist Reverend Macdonald Sembereka in the early hours of Monday.

A bullet hole on the gate
Debri where a petrol bomb landed outside Sembereka’s house fence
Bullet holes on the gate of Sembereka’s house fence

Sembereka said the gunmen, who came in a Toyota Sienta vehicle, fired shots in the air before firing some at house gate.

He said the five men in camouflage attire, tried to petrol bomb the house.

They left bullet shells as well as bullet holes on the gate.

Sembereka resides at Njewa along the Lilongwe-Mchinji road and fingers are already pointing at ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadets as they shouted that Sembereka should stop organizing anti-Jane Ansah protests.

No one was injured although they tried to throw a petrol bomb outside the fence of his house.

Bolero
Guest
Bolero

DPP is worse than MCP, full of blood thirsty people. Not strange. Dausi who was an architect of atrocities in MCP era is one of most trusted stooge.

3 hours ago
Mzeedi
Guest
Mzeedi

Kkkkkkkkk who would want to kill sembereka? At least mtambo is fair game…… A sembereka bakhalani pompo musatope kufuna kuphedwa koma nobody wants to kill you. Kapena misala yakuyambani?

4 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

That’s cheap propaganda.These people just create fake death threats to buy sympathy from Malawians.They hire their own gunmen to pretend as if they are about to kill them yet its a planned James Bond style.Zaziii kkk and zakukhutu kkk

4 hours ago
MOSHKO
Guest
MOSHKO

SATANISTS DPP ( GOD IS WATCHING )

5 hours ago
Hate it or take it but it's a fact
Guest
Hate it or take it but it's a fact

Woyenda ndi lupanga azafa ndi lupanga lake lomwero.
We are in democratic dispensation so no need to scarce us from exercising our human rights.

Tell your Masters Dausi and Mchacha that their time is running out. They better prepared for any eventuality.

It’s R100 a gun with 15rounds of bullets here in RSA which is equivalent to Mk5,000, so will start smuggling them very shortly bcoz this battle is for our future generation to enjoy their country. As other did for us in Nkhata bay on 3rd March. And Chilembwe did it again in Chirazulu

6 hours ago
Machendekhwepe
Guest
Machendekhwepe

Oky tiyenazoni munfunse Undule Mwakasungura ndi Rafiq Hajat

6 hours ago
NYO
Guest
NYO

MULUNGU AKUWONA ZONSEZI…LA 40 LIDZAKWANA LOKHA…SEMBEREKA I PRAY FOR YOU INNOCENT PERSON

6 hours ago
Charie
Guest
Charie

Tikupeza osadanda

6 hours ago
joseph
Guest
joseph

KUONONGA DZIKO MUKAYANKHA KWA MULUNGU KAPENA PANSI POMPANO.CHILUNGAMO KUMENYANA NDI MDIMA.KOMA MDIMA UTHAWA ZINGATANI.ANTHU MUKUWAOMBERA LERORI MUDZAWAFUNA ANZANU ATAKUPANA MTSOGOLO I PROPHESY.TAKE MY WORDS.

8 hours ago
Sydney Nyirenda
Guest
Sydney Nyirenda

This is terrible, the minister for internal security should admit failure and resign.

3 hours ago