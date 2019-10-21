Gunmen target rights activist Sembereka

Gunmen have attacked the residence of human rights activist Reverend Macdonald Sembereka in the early hours of Monday.

Sembereka said the gunmen, who came in a Toyota Sienta vehicle, fired shots in the air before firing some at house gate.

He said the five men in camouflage attire, tried to petrol bomb the house.

They left bullet shells as well as bullet holes on the gate.

Sembereka resides at Njewa along the Lilongwe-Mchinji road and fingers are already pointing at ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadets as they shouted that Sembereka should stop organizing anti-Jane Ansah protests.

No one was injured although they tried to throw a petrol bomb outside the fence of his house.

