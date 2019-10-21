Gunmen target rights activist Sembereka
Gunmen have attacked the residence of human rights activist Reverend Macdonald Sembereka in the early hours of Monday.
Sembereka said the gunmen, who came in a Toyota Sienta vehicle, fired shots in the air before firing some at house gate.
He said the five men in camouflage attire, tried to petrol bomb the house.
They left bullet shells as well as bullet holes on the gate.
Sembereka resides at Njewa along the Lilongwe-Mchinji road and fingers are already pointing at ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadets as they shouted that Sembereka should stop organizing anti-Jane Ansah protests.
No one was injured although they tried to throw a petrol bomb outside the fence of his house.
DPP is worse than MCP, full of blood thirsty people. Not strange. Dausi who was an architect of atrocities in MCP era is one of most trusted stooge.
Kkkkkkkkk who would want to kill sembereka? At least mtambo is fair game…… A sembereka bakhalani pompo musatope kufuna kuphedwa koma nobody wants to kill you. Kapena misala yakuyambani?
That’s cheap propaganda.These people just create fake death threats to buy sympathy from Malawians.They hire their own gunmen to pretend as if they are about to kill them yet its a planned James Bond style.Zaziii kkk and zakukhutu kkk
SATANISTS DPP ( GOD IS WATCHING )
Woyenda ndi lupanga azafa ndi lupanga lake lomwero.
We are in democratic dispensation so no need to scarce us from exercising our human rights.
Tell your Masters Dausi and Mchacha that their time is running out. They better prepared for any eventuality.
It’s R100 a gun with 15rounds of bullets here in RSA which is equivalent to Mk5,000, so will start smuggling them very shortly bcoz this battle is for our future generation to enjoy their country. As other did for us in Nkhata bay on 3rd March. And Chilembwe did it again in Chirazulu
Oky tiyenazoni munfunse Undule Mwakasungura ndi Rafiq Hajat
MULUNGU AKUWONA ZONSEZI…LA 40 LIDZAKWANA LOKHA…SEMBEREKA I PRAY FOR YOU INNOCENT PERSON
Tikupeza osadanda
KUONONGA DZIKO MUKAYANKHA KWA MULUNGU KAPENA PANSI POMPANO.CHILUNGAMO KUMENYANA NDI MDIMA.KOMA MDIMA UTHAWA ZINGATANI.ANTHU MUKUWAOMBERA LERORI MUDZAWAFUNA ANZANU ATAKUPANA MTSOGOLO I PROPHESY.TAKE MY WORDS.
This is terrible, the minister for internal security should admit failure and resign.