Bushiri free! Botswana allows prophet to visit without visa restrictions

October 21, 2019 Chomi Khumalo -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri  is now free to go to Botswana without applying for a visa.

Bushiri: I will visit Botswana soon

In a brief announcement he made in church in Pretoria on Sunday, Bushiri told congregants that: “Let me thank the government of Botswana, through its leader His Excellency President Mokgweetsi Masisi, for lifting the visa restriction that was placed on me.”

He added that: “Prophets are sent for people. God will bless every leader who respects the religious will of their people. Thank you Botswana, I will see you shortly.”

Nyasa Times sought the comment of Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo who said: “For now, we are happy with the news but we will be calling for a press briefing shortly where we will share all the information.”

Bushiri was placed on visa list in 2017 after the Botswana government said he was a security risk. The ECG leader has never, since, travelled to Botswana.

ECG Church has over 55 branches across Botswana.

ELIJAH VERSUS BAAL
Guest
ELIJAH VERSUS BAAL

The battle is ( MINE) says the LORD —-therefore PRAY thee yee unceasingly !!! Amen

3 hours ago