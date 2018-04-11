Blantyre launches Standard Bank Malawi ‘Be More’ city marathon

Blantyre City on Saturday becomes the first of Malawi’s three major cities to sample “Be More” Race action with a 10 Kilometre walk /run around the city as part of the build up to the main race in Lilongwe on June 9, main sponsor and organiser Standard Bank has said.

Announcing the Blantyre leg, Head of Marketing and Communications Thoko Unyolo said the city races aim to encourage group participation in the main race and promote a national movement of peer wellness through athletics.

“We are very excited to invite our customers, partners and anyone interested in sampling the action to come and join us at our Regional Office and branch in Blantyre where we’re launching the City races as a build-up to the main race and these are free of charge. After Blantyre, we’ll move to Mzuzu and Lilongwe before returning to the Administrative capital on June 9, 2018,” she said.

Unyolo said the city races aim to prepare racers for the challenge that lies ahead during the main race.

“We are encouraging walkers and runners to be thoroughly prepared to enjoy the main race. The city races will give them a feel ahead of the main race in terms of building resilience, psyche, nutrition tips and getting familiar with the race course,” she said.

The Head of Marketing said the Blantyre City race will cover a distance of 10 km starting from Bank’s regional office opposite Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel and stretch out to Ginnery corner via Kamuzu Highway, Mandala, Mount Pleasant, Victoria Avenue and finish at the bank.

“We are encouraging customers, families, Bank employees, fitness enthusiasts, both professional and non-pro athletes to come and join our “Be More Race” club and be part of an exciting journey towards wellness and healthier living during these city races,” she said

Mzuzu and Lilongwe city race is scheduled for 21 April and 12 May 2018 respectively.

The 2018 Be More race will take place on 9 June 2018 and it will start from the bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

The entry fee for the race is

21km MK17,000

10km MK 11,000

5km MK6000

To participate individuals and organisations are encouraged to register by emailing name and race type and send to [email protected] or register online at www.bemorerace.com

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :