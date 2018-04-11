Ma Blacks mesmerize Mzuzu fans at Squirrels Park

The Chileka based reggae outfit, Black Missionaries, popularly known as “Ma Blacks” was in Mzuzu at Squirrels Park on the night of 7th to 8th April throwing a thrilling show to their Mzuzu fans.

With Mada Thuchila on drums, Owen Uleya on lead guitar, Peter Amidu on bass guitar and James Chikaoneka on supporting keyboards, Chizondi Fumulani opened the show with two copied numbers from Culture before playing a few numbers by “the blacks” themselves.

He then relocated to the main keyboards leaving the floor to Khozi Masimbe who dished out his own beautiful relics including one in which he was paying tribute to founder of the band, late Evison Matafale, as well as former band leader Musamude Fumulani.

Then youthful Yanjanani Chumbu grabbed the microphone, also to share his own compositions. Fans were kept on their feet by Chumbu’s reggae vibes until somewhere around six minutes past midnight when Peter Amidu welcomed on stage Anthony “Mr Cool” Makondetsa.

It was thrilling for fans to learn from Peter Amidu that when time struck twelve midnight, Sunday April 8 was Anthony Makondetsa’s birthday.

In his usual white shirt, Mr Cool did not disappoint with his popular numbers like “Mbumba ya Abraham”, “Muyuda” and many, many others. He finished with his composition “Happy Birthday” which he released in the early nineties.

Then the band’s lead vocalist Anjiru Fumulani came on stage to take the fans through the last segment of the show. In his performance, Anjiru sampled all powerful reggae hits from Kuimba 1 to Kuimba 10. He declined to play any number from Kuimba 11, when pressed by fans, which he said will be released by 20th of this month.

Speaking to Nyasa Times , leader of the band, Anjiru Fumulani, described the band’s first show in Mzuzu in the year 2018 as great.

“It was clear that our fans missed us. They warmly welcomed us. Mzuzu fans do not disappoint us and as ‘Black Missionaries’ we feel good to come and perform before them. They can be assured to see us back here this June,” explained Fumulani.

One fan Sheena Mwakisulu from Zolozolo said it always a pleasure to be present at a show by “Black Missionaries”.

“I never miss ‘Ma Blacks’ when they storm Mzuzu. They are a beauty I tell you,” she said.

George Hunga from Hilltop said “The Black Missionaries” made his night and there was nothing to regret.

“The Blacks are crowd pullers. You can see the mammoth crowd that came to patronize this show. You never regret when you go jive with reggae vibes by The Black Missionaries,” he added in a jovial mood.

