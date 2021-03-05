Blantyre Marathon on this year

After failing to host it last year due to Coronavirus restrictions, the Blantyre Marathon is on this year on Sunday, June 20.

Blantyre Marathon is an annual event that brings top Malawian athletes together to compete for best prizes as they aim at representing Malawi in other platforms across the world to get medals.

The athletes have been asked to start preparing seriously for the event and they have been challenged to break the 2 hours 18 minutes record which was set by Henry Moyo in 2002.

The marathon will host both male and female athletes and Marketing and Communications Officer for the Blantyre Marathon Main Organizing Committee, Unkhankhu Ng’oma, says despite the normal prizes, whoever will break Henry Moyo’s record will be rewarded with more incentives.

“I would like to urge our athletes to practice really hard. We are urging them to break Henry Moyo’s record and they will get more than what they will expect to get.

“Last time, athletes complained of hot weather. This time around, the event will take place when it is cold in June,” explained Ng’oma.

The athletes will start from the NBS Bank at six o’clock in the morning passing through Machinjiri and back to Kamuzu Stadium.

Other activities spicing up the event at the stadium will be relay race, aerobics and others.

In a related development, four Malawian athletes will take part in “All Comers Tournament” in Zambia this Saturday as preparation for 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

The athletes are already in Lusaka for the tournament at the invitation of the Zambia Athletics Association and General Secretary for the Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC), John Kaputa, says MOC assisted the Athletics Association of Malawi to have the athletes in camp.

“The MOC made sure that the athletes are in camp and has also provided transport for them to Zambia. The athletes will compete in 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres , 1500 metres, 5000 metres and 10000 metres races. Other countries like Zimbabwe and DR Congo have also been invited. We want our athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics,” explained Kaputa.

