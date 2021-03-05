Govt warns TUM over u-turn on calling off teachers strike
Government has issued a stern warning to Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) against going back on agreement to end the two week teachers strike which has crippled education in public schools.
Ministry of Education principal secretary responsible for administration Kiswell Dakamau said TUM cannot withdraw its Thursday endorsement calling off the teachers’ nationwide strike.
Dakamau said that the meetings, which informed the agreement, were done in an honest and transparent manner.
He has since described any TUM plan to depart from the agreement as mere internal politics.
TUM has made a sudden U-turn and now remains defiant that the nationwide teachers’ strike is still on until government addresses their COVID-19 risk allowance concerns.
Ironically, a communique jointly signed by TUM President Willy Malimba and Dakamau said the two sides had agreed to end the strike.
But Malimba's latest statement has given government conditions for resumption of work including provision of a minimum of K35 000 risk allowance monthly for every six months subject to review.
Why shud a teacher deserve risk allowance? Risk to what? Why teacher? Why not a police officer who is forced to go work in crowded places to maintain law and order? Why not agriculture extension workers who directly face and interact with farming communities without even PPE? Between teachers and medical/health workers, wht is in common in terms of their work, for the two proffesions of all to deserve risk allowance? Aphunzitsi osaapatsa risk allowance. Risk allowance ya chani? We have data yoonetsa kuti achipatala atenga matenda a covid dir ali mkati mosamalira odwala. Tht is ok, they deserve risk… Read more »
Covid-19: The Movie…enter stage left paranoid money hungry ministers! Time for teachers to eat too!
Do not threaten the teachers sit down with them & try to find a common ground. If teachers are not at risk why everywhere the first thing to close are schools why???
I personally support the teachers top bras always share the money other departments suffers
To be frank, this strike is useless and unnecessary. We are all at risk. A vaccine is already in the country to deal with your risk. If you were smart enough, you would have been striking for a salary raise, osati izi
Why is this stupid government quick to fund the useless MEC for useless bye-elections instead of listening to the plight of teachers? Why is Chakwera busy distributing K35,000.00 allowance per month to villagers and yet he is ignoring teachers? Are teachers more than villagers in terms of numbers in this country? If I was a teacher I would have turned violent already. Pupils in Lilongwe, please go and camp at the gate of statehouse in large numbers on Monday until Chakwera does the needful to our dear teachers.
Akuyenela kupitiza mpakana boma litapeleka ndalamazonse,izi sizimakhala ndingpngole ayi , apaseni zawobasi mukuzikakamila bwinjikodi?kapenatu mwazigawana kale ndalamazo chochonde apaseni maphuzisi ndalamazawo sizowophyezana ayi
DAKAMAU ngati akutsinza uli usatanawo!!!!
I have listened to both Dakamau and Malimba. The latter was forced to sign the agreement and this does not represent the interests of Teachers nationwide. Mr. Dakamau, please desist from autocratic tendencies. Inu nchifukwa chake u DC unakukanikani kenaka anakupititsani ku Local Govt Ministry. Mwakalephera kumeneko then akutayirani ku Education. Where is Chokandano Mussa? Akuthawa chiyani iyeyo? She was a Secondary School teacher pa Likangala Secondary School in Zomba and she knows what teachers go through . Apatseni 35,000 Kwacha pa Mwezi aphunizitsi as risk allowance . Tawerenga press release from TUM President on Social Media and its clear… Read more »
Where is Chakwela and Chilima? Our children are suffering bevause of your poor leadership. A mall issue like this taking more than two weeks to resolve? But arresting your opponents is done within 24 hours. Failed leadership. Give the teachers their money or shame on you Chakwela and Chilima. Failed leadership!!!!