New author in town: Chiwosi publishes a book ‘Effective leadership in the Dot.com generation’

Lilongwe-based poet Blessings Chiwosi has taken another dimension in his writing career by publishing a book titled “Effective Leadership in the Dot.com Generation” talking about principles that would enable one to be an effective leader in the current generation.

Published by Montfort Media, the 34-paged book is a blueprint to an effective leadership in the 21st Century generation and among others it highlights how one can establish an effective organisation, major principles of successful leadership and important steps that must be considered in a building an organization or a business.

Apart from doing poetry, Chiwosi is an entreprenuer and he is a director of a faith based organisation called ‘The Ambassadors’ which aims at empowering the youths and all underprivileged with physical, social, psycho-social and spiritual resources for a better living standard of our society.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Chiwosi said the book has been published to add value to both those in leadership positions and aspiring leaders.

“People, mostly those in leadership positions and those aspiring to be great leaders either in their own firms or employed must take time to read this book to actualize their vision. Great things don’t just come, they require sacrifice, knowledge and wisdom – and this book is packaged with such wisdom that can help men succeed in this generation.

“Being someone who is into business and a leader of a faith-based organisation, I decided to come up with this book as a response to the demand from people who asked me questions on how they can start and sustain their own organizations and private businesses among others,” he said.

He said he has written two books, but this is his first book project to get published and ready to hit the market.

However, Chiwosi makes an invitation to various organisations that are interested in empowering and improving the lives of people to make orders for this copy because according to him, real change comes only after one has gone through the pages of this book.

Widely published author, William Khalipwina Mpina said the book has rich content and will benefit those who will spare time to go through the pages.

“It is a good book because it gives an insight using the Bible as a point of reference to hit the nail on the head. All over the world, the concept of leadership continues to evolve as the needs of organizations change.

“Blessings attests to the fact that nowadays charismatic and transformational leadership styles combined is the key. The book elaborates how leaders must create a shared vision; design an appropriate horizontal structure to help achieve the vision and act as servant leaders. This book is for those who aspire to be good managers,” he said.

Another established writer Francis Kachala said: “I have read the book, it’s a bible for everyone wishing to establish an Organisation or wanting to pump life into an already established one. Written with zeal and passion, the book takes you through the intricacies of the initiating and running a successful and Vibrant NGO.”

Chiwosi holds a Bachelors of Arts Degree from the University of Malawi; Chancellor College, and a Diploma in Leadership and Ministry which he obtained from the Hope School of Ministry in Lilongwe.

