Blantyre mayor imposes citywide lockdown: Ban weddings, bridal showers and social gatherings

Mayor of Blantyre City mayor Wild Ndipo has announced that the council has ordered a citywide lock-down, restricting the normal business to stem the proliferation of the coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference, mayor Ndipo said Blantyre City Council has with immediate effect banned street vending, wedding ceremonies, bridal showers and engagement ceremonies.

He said the council has also banned night clubs, sporting activities and other social gatherings in the wake of Coronavirus threat.

The mayor said the council will work with security agencies to reinforce the ban as Blantyre City is moving into a new phase in its fight against the virus.

On funerals, Ndipo says the council is advising conveners to take precutionary measures by limiting the number of attendees to funerals and making sure there is a bucket of water and soap for people to wash their hands.

There is no indication of how long the lockdown will stay in force.

Ndipo has since urged residents to call a toll-free line 54747 for further advice and to report anything in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Though Malawi still has no confirmed cases, the country remains at risk and measures have been put in place to contain the spread of the infection as President Peter Mutharika declared a State of Disaster. The measures include travel limitations, school closure and a ban on meetings of more than 100 people.

The authorities are also considering a countrywide travel ban.

