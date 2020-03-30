Team Loving Tennis donates to elderly people

Team Loving Tennis has donated assorted items worth K300 000 to 12 elderly people from Nancholi in Blantyre.

Some of the donated items include: sugar, soap, maize flour, Colgate, rice, cooking oil and salt.

Team Loving Tennis general secretary, Jayne Chapomba said the donation was in line with the organisation’s goals of helping the needy like the elderly.

“We decided to assist the elderly with maize flour and various items to reduce the challenge of hunger in their homes during this lean period.

“We used part of the money which we contribute monthly,” Chapomba said.

She added that the organisation targeted the elderly because most of them are left with the responsibility to look after orphans while some are too old to look after themselves.

One of the elderly people, Elita Mikola, 80, who has five grandchildren under her care, thanked the organisation for their support and initiative in helping others.

“We eat once a day due to food shortage but this support will help us enjoy two meals a day and it will help us ease the hunger problem we face on daily basis,” she said.

Mikola also urged other organisations to learn from the gesture demonstrated by People Loving Tennis.

The organisation, which is based in Blantyre, has members from Nchalo, Zomba, Blantyre, Dwangwa and Thyolo. It is also planning to assist the elderly in other districts.

Chapomba further said they have plans to visit various primary and secondary schools across the country to assist the youth with assorted items such as writing materials in addition to teaching them tennis which she said most schools do not promote.

