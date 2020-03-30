Chakwera joins Covid-19 fight, donates hand sanitisers at hospitals

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakweraon Monday led the party on a tour of some health facilities in Lilongwe where he donated hand sanitisers, antibacterial wipes and medical masks to contribute to the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Some of the facilities Chakwera toured include St Gabriel Hospital at Namitete Trading Centre in Lilongwe and Malembo health centre in Kasiya.

The donations will help contain the threat of Covid 19 in the country.

“We have a part to play in battling this Coronavirus,” Chakwera said.

“Helping the people who are directly fighting the effects of this coronavirus is important,” he added.

Demand for supplies like masks and hand sanitiser has skyrocketed in the wake of the deadly pandemic.

Though Malawi still has no confirmed cases, the country remains at risk and measures have been put in place to contain the spread of the infection as President Peter Mutharika declared a State of Disaster. The measures include travel limitations, school closure and a ban on meetings of more than 100 people.

The authorities are also considering a countrywide lockdown.

