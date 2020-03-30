Chakwera joins Covid-19 fight, donates hand sanitisers at hospitals
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakweraon Monday led the party on a tour of some health facilities in Lilongwe where he donated hand sanitisers, antibacterial wipes and medical masks to contribute to the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.
Some of the facilities Chakwera toured include St Gabriel Hospital at Namitete Trading Centre in Lilongwe and Malembo health centre in Kasiya.
The donations will help contain the threat of Covid 19 in the country.
“We have a part to play in battling this Coronavirus,” Chakwera said.
“Helping the people who are directly fighting the effects of this coronavirus is important,” he added.
Demand for supplies like masks and hand sanitiser has skyrocketed in the wake of the deadly pandemic.
Though Malawi still has no confirmed cases, the country remains at risk and measures have been put in place to contain the spread of the infection as President Peter Mutharika declared a State of Disaster. The measures include travel limitations, school closure and a ban on meetings of more than 100 people.
The authorities are also considering a countrywide lockdown.
It’s postponed lazarus, do you still not get it, the elections are postponed indefinitely. Use the time to reflect on the destruction you have unleashed upon unsuspecting Malawian business people. Stealing their chicken stock, cutting down their maize crop, breaking into shops, paralysis free movement of people and consumer goods. Find a cactus tree like jonah in the bible, sit in its shade and go back to evangelism But you have to start from assembles of god catechism class
Thats the way to go lets join hands and leave politics behind so that we save many lives, bravo LC
Koma kwaipa. Campaign yayamba ndikupeleka madzi a mubotolo kunama kuti ndi sanitizer. So you know that there is corona,then you want elections this year??? Pakamwa ngati pachimbuzi chokugwa. Walephera ndi pumbwa nzakoyo Arafat Chilima
This comment is coming from a dead walking stupid person. What are Chinese want if they donate? Iwe ndi Chitsiru kobasi. Ndipo kwanu konse ndinu zitsiru zomwa madzi osambitsa Maliro.