Blantyre Police says decrease in number of crashes, fatalities and injuries compared to Christmas 2016

Malawi Police in Blantyre have recorded a 40% decrease in road accidents ov during this year’s Christmas and Boxing Day holiday celebrations this years.

Police have registered three road accidents a decrease from 5 road accidents recorded over the same period in 2016. Of the reported cases this year, two were minor.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the accidents as compared to 7 people who sustained minor injuries same period in 2016.

A total of 112 traffic offences have been recorded at Blantyre Police this year as compared to 167 in 2016, representing a 33% decrease.

“The decrease in number of accidents and traffic offences registered this year is attributed to intensified traffic checks and increased visibility of traffic Police officers on our roads,” said Augustus Nkhwazi Blantyre Police Publicist.

“Motorists should also be commended for their role in observing and adhering to road safety regulations when plying on the roads during Christmas this year.”

Similarly in the area of crime management, the station did not record any serious crimes as from midnight 24 December to midnight of 25 December 2017.

This was the same in 2016 where no serious crimes were recorded.

Nkhwazi said these positive results follow improved safety and security measures put in place to ensure crime and accident free festive season.

“There was enhanced visibility of police officers in all areas around Blantyre, day and night patrols among other measures.”

Meanwhile, Police National Publicist James Kadadzera has aid that as the country is approaching the New Year period, they will no longer be issuing spot fines, but rather, they are going to be arresting those found on the wrong side of the law and take them to court where they can be given stiff penalties.

