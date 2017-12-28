Active Girls Initiative awards best performing primary school learners in Chikwawa

Active Girls Initiative Centre (AGIC), a local non – governmental organization working in the education sector has awarded primary school learners in Chikwawa for their efforts and best performance in the first term of the 2017/18 academic calendar.

The learners were identified from Dyeratu and Pende primary schools in the district as one way of promoting a hard working spirit and increase competition among the learners.

Speaking on Wednesday at Dyeratu Primary School, AGIC Executive Secretary, Esther Tembo said it was imperative to motivate the learners particularly girls to develop self confidence that they were capable to perform better in class just like their male counterparts.

“Our priority area is to see learners working hard in school to enhance competition among them. We expect to have a developed nation through such competitions,” Tembo said.

“We target 70 percent of girls and for boys the percentage is at 30 percent. We also provide a forum where boys and girls should interact to share experiences to avoid the blame game that boys contribute to problems girls face in school,” Tembo added.

“It is our aspiration to reach out to higher levels of education such as secondary and tertiary. But because we don’t have external support at the moment we have just focused on primary schools in Chikwawa district only with possibility of supporting other districts in future,” she added.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central, Zahir Gaffar Issa who donated 150 exercise books and over 100 BIC branded ball-pens on request from AGIC towards the initiative, said he would continue to support interventions aimed at providing quality education in the district.

“I did not hesitate to support when I heard about the initiative because of its objective of promoting girls’ education. It is obvious that girls are the most vulnerable in society – I hope next time we will not only provide learning materials but include other prizes that address the needs of girls in pursuit of their education,” Issa said.

The legislator disclosed that in 2018 the awards to best performing learners would start from Standard 1 to 8 so that even learners in junior primary classes were inspired to value education.

On this note, Issa advised the learners to observe the holiday with responsibility to reduce incidences of dropouts and for them to go back to school when schools open in January 2018.

