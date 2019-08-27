Blantyre Synod elects Rev Billy Gama new GS, moderator Mbolembole re-elected

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has elected Reverend Dr Billy Gama as the synod general secretary (GS) in a hot race and returned the Reverend Masauko Mbolembole as its moderator to head the spiritual functions of the synod for the next two years.

Gama, a former presidential aide on religious affairs, defeated other four contestants during elections conducted by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

He got got 181 votes against 124 for his closest challenger Rev Baxton Maulidi. Others in race, Rev Dr Takuze Chitsulo polled 65 votes, Rev Collin Mbawa got 22 votes and Rev Cliff Nyekanyeka 11 votes.

“I am grateful to God and all others for supporting me,” said Gama after the 32nd Bi-Ennial Assembly .

Gama has replaced the Reverend Alex Maulana as the administrative head of the synod. Maulana did not contest following the expiry of his term of office..

For the position of moderator, Mbolembole, who has been serving as moderator, was re-elected with 306 votes against former synod vice-moderator the Reverend Edna Navaya who had 101 votes and the Reverend Demster Mthipela of Migowi Presbytery got 28 votes.

He will continue to be the spiritual father of the Blantyre Synod.

In the race for vice-moderator, Reverend Mirriam Chipeta-Banda got 317 votes against the Reverend Macford Kutani 69 and Rev Anne Kapinda 50.

