Bullets supporters reached Bulawayo after march has ended

In a dramatic turn of events, Nyasa Big Bullets supporters who left Malawi last Friday to cheer their team on Saturday in Bulawayo in the CAF Champions league arrived in Bulawayo around 6pm when the game had ended 2 hours before.

The Bullets fans were asked to contribute K40, 000.00 each to go and give moral support to their team against Platinum FC in a return leg after a goalless draw in the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium.About 30,000 supporters left for Zimbabwe to cheer their team.

Reports indicate that the bus they used broke down along the way at Nyamapanda Boarder Post and they were forced to jump into other buses which made them arrive in Bulawayo around 6pm on the match day. Bullets lost the match by 3 goals to 2 and are out of the competition.

“It’s so painful! K40, 000.00 is gone without watching the game! And the team lost.

“I don’t know what management was thinking to give us a bus that is so faulty. The same bus broke down in a journey between Blantyre and Lilongwe. I wonder why we were given the same bus to travel to Zimbabwe. It’s so painful,” remarked one Bullets fan who did not want to be named.

But in a video that has gone viral on social media, Bullets Director of Supporters, Stone Mwamadi, is seen with other supporters saying they are enjoying themselves in Bulawayo and that the team played well although they lost the game. But surely supporters never watched the game.

