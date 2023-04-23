Blantyre Synod firm against same sex relationships

The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has reiterated its stand on same sex relationships saying it will never accept the ideology.

Vice General Secretary for the synod, Reverend Baxton Maulidi, said this on Thursday at Saint Columba CCAP in Blantyre where 22 inmates from Blantyre Prison were awarded certificates upon completion of pastoral studies.

Maulidi stressed that the CCAP church will continue to stand firm against same sex relationships because Christianity has no room for the practice.

“As a church, we don’t subscribe to this and we can’t. Today we were encouraging the inmates that have completed these studies to be light among their fellow inmates because same sex relationships are not accepted by God. God created man and woman and marriages ought to be between a man and a woman,” explained Reverend Maulidi.

Synod Minister responsible for prison ministry, Reverend Blessings Mkwate, said similar studies will be extended to other prisons through a programme called Theological Education by Extension in Malawi.

Same sex relationships are rife in Malawi’s prisons.

