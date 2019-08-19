Blantyre Synod holds thanksgiving service for Rev Maulana, retiring as general secretary

Reverend Alexander Maulana is retiring as Blantyre Synod general secretary (GS) after serving for eight years and says the the journey was not all rosy but he succeeded by God’s grace.

The Synod conducted thanksgiving prayers for Maulana on Saturday which First Lady Gertrude Mutharika and Second Lady Judith Chimulirenji attended.

His replacement will be elected during the Synod biennial conference scheduled for August 26 to 28 in Blantyre.

In his farewell speech, Maulana said: “There were obstacles along the way, but I had to persevere and finish on a good note. As a family, we had to thank God and I ask you the gathering to help us in this thanksgiving service.”

Synod moderator the Reverend Masauko Mbolembole described Maulana as someone who demonstrated a stewardship spirit throughout his tenure of office.

