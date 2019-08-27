Blantyre Synod tipped to shed off DPP partisan colours: ‘Not fertile ground for devil to prosper’

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has been tipped to reclaim it’s otherwise coveted status as a sanctuary of peace to proclaim the truth and rise above partisan politics and give hope to the people.

The Blantyre Synod has been largely associated with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and new office- bearers were elected in a highly contested election that was preceded by weeks of infighting, accusations and counter-accusations of political interference and tribal divisions rocking the Presbyterian Church.

Its former General Secretary (GS) Reverend Alex Maulana accused of being a sympathiser of DPP also conceded about the tribal divisions which he feared will tear apart the synod.

At the 32nd Biennial Assembly on Monday, Blantyre election ushered in new leaders in the position of General Secretary who is Billy Gama also associated with DPP. There was also new vice-moderator and re-elected the Reverend Masauko Mbolembole as moderator.

There are concerns of some clergy are towing party lines and causing tribal divisions within the synod.

In an extended coverage, leading daily newspaper, The Nation, in an editorial comment tipped the new team that Christians from all corners of the synod expect to solid deliverables from day one.

“People have entrusted you with a huge responsibility to preside over the affairs of the synod for the next four years and expect you to live up to your billing as espoused in your manifestoes,” reads the editorial.

From the spiritual level, the paper pointed out that Christina want the synod to turn more souls to God, to serve and save humanity with a kind heart.

The paper also advised the synod to live up to tenets of good governance by ensuring transparency and accountability on financial resources and management decisions.

“Christians don’t just want a replacement of one group of people with another. They desire to see a team that will take the synod to a higher and more enviable level in all its endeavors,” reads the comment.

The paper further said Blantyre Synod should shed off partisan colours that loom large among its rank and file.

“Only then can the synod – like all other synods – reclaim its otherwise coveted status as a sanctuary of peace., an oasis of serenity and truth, calm, tranquility, and not a symbol of divisiveness and a fertile ground for the devil to prosper.”

The new GS Gama said the issue of the church being partisan is “mostly exaggerated.”

Gama said the Church and the State are partners; “hence, you should expect the two sides to work hand in hand.”

The CCAP’s General Synod Moderator Reverend Timothy Nyasulu, urged the new synod leader to guard against political manipulation.

Nyasulu said there were times statements and decisions of church leaders appear to be made my politicians.

“It is important that you, as leaders, do not divide the church,” he said.

He warned church leaders against aligning themselves to ethnical and political groupings to avoid dividing the church.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :