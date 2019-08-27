Maranatha Excellency Awards set for Sept 16 at Victoria Gardens 

At least five students, who passed with flying colours in the 2018/2019Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations , will be awarded during this year’s Maranatha Excellency Awards prize presentation ceremony slated for September 16, 2019 at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga said the best five students’ from public and private secondary Schools will be recognised with glittering awards and gifts inform of money.

Kaonga disclosed that the institution has organized the function as a way of promoting quality education in the country which was one of government initiatives.

“We will recognize and award boys and girls from both public and private secondary schools who emerged as most outstanding in the 2018 MSCE examination results,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga said they would celebrate such a remarkable performance by preparing the brilliant students a banquet that intends to signify the appreciation of highest academic excellence in line with government’s vision of promoting quality education.

He added that management of the Academy would ensure that the program was sustainable.

The Managing Director expressed gratitude with Maranatha Academy’s performance where it has emerged on top position in private schools and on the best five students to be awarded there are 2 from Maranatha Academy.

The two students are Philemon Stasha and Essau Chipeta.

Meanwhile, Kaonga has called upon the private sector as well as well-wishers who are willing to support the initiative with various gifts to be presented to the outstanding students that its open.

Kaonga also stressed that the school will continue to aim at increasing the good results through management of quality assurance drills which will continuously ensure that education delivery services at the institution are not compromised.

The academy enrols both boys and girls and it offers MSCE as well as the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) classes for both Ordinary and Advanced levels, including computer lessons.

Meanwhile, Maranatha Academy is enroling students for September intake.

