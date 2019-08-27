FDH Bank pumps K3.5m in climate agriculture project

One of the biggest and fastest growing banks in Malawi, FDH , has pumped K3.5 million in a climate smart agriculture project at Milala Irrigation site in Blantyre rural.

FDH Bank public relations officer Lorraine Lusinje said on Tuesday in Blantyre that as a homegrown bank, FDH Bank takes keen interest in the welfare of Malawians especially in the climate smart agriculture project which has been initiated by Total Land Care (TLC).

“We have not been spared from the pangs of climate change as a country and this has had a huge impact on farming across the country. We have to adjust accordingly,” said Lusinje when she presented a cheque worth K3.5 million to TLC.

She said after being inspired by the initiatives by TLC and after discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Food Security, the Bank adopted a project at Milala Irrigation Site in Kunthembwe EPA, Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre Rural.

“We funded it to the tune of MWK3.5million which will facilitate technical support to the project,” said Lusinje.

She said the group was selected based on the long history of implementing irrigation activities, availability of water for irrigation and the prevailing difficulties to pump and convey water to the irrigation site from the water reservoir (Milala dam).

“In addition, the irrigation group has the ready market for its products in Blantyre, Lunzu and Limbe. Milala Irrigation group has a total membership of 27 with 19 women and 8 men. Farmers are currently producing maize, tomato, okra, egg plants and leafy vegetables.”

“However, the scheme has an opportunity to plan and produce other high value crops depending on the market availability and agronomic requirements hence the support by FDH Bank being an important element in uplifting their lives. We want to see them grow,” explained Lusinje.

TLC Executive Director Zwide Jere thanked FDB Bank for the timely support and asked other corporate institutions to take interest in issues of climate smart agriculture.

“Total Land Care is highly appreciative of FDH Bank’s timely financial support towards investment in environmentally friendly irrigation interventions in rural Malawi.”

“Installation of solar irrigation at Milala Dam in TA Kuntaja demonstrates how private corporations can make a difference in the lives of rural households. TLC believes that this initiative will strengthen the resilience of the targeted communities against the impact of climatic variability by improving their food and nutrition security and incomes.

“We would therefore wish to urge other private corporations and individuals of goodwill whatever their income base to emulate this innovative approach being espoused by FDH Bank,” said Jere.

