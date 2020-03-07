Blantyre to have a facelift, 5- star hotel ready

Malawi’s commercial capital Blantyre will have a face list with five star hotel which has been completed at Chichiri and set to be opened in April.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Salim Bagus visited the international five star hotel at Chichiri on Friday and the team from his ministry was impressed with accommodation rooms and the quality standards.

“This hotel will definately change the face of Blantyre,” he said.

There are also other infrastructure development projects initiated by the President Peter Mutharika administration such as the construction a new stadium and convention centre in Blantyre.

The Mutharika administration is also planning to construct roads that will help ease congestion in Blantyre City, such as the Limbe by-pass road which will see motorists from Bangwe connect to Zomba Road without having to pass through Limbe.

Aside from the Limbe by-pass, Mutharika promised that there will be a construction of Michiru, Chikwawa and Chileka Road that will take motorists straight to the airport, thereby decongesting traffic in Blantyre and along the Chirimba Road.

Mutharika also said the road from Ndirande to Makhetha passing through the foot of Ndirande Mountain will be completed.

