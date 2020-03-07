Minister Bagus visits Dziwe la Nkhalamba waterfall

Minister of Trade, Tourism and Industry Salim Bagus on Friday toured Dziwe la Nkhalamba (A pool for elderly people) at Mulanje Mountain in Mulanje District.

Dziwe Lankhalamba is a beautiful pool at the foot of a magnificent waterfall along the Likhubula River up the Mulanje Mountain, 66 kilometres from Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital.

There is a lot of folklore surrounding Mulanje.

Dziwe la Nkhalamba has a tale of a mysterious old woman who appeared and disappeared from the pool after being sucked into its waters. The local communities, who are largely Lhomwe, Yao and Mang’anja people, mostly believe the mountain is closely guarded by spirits.

There are stories of spirits that would appear and disappear at whim in front of people who go up the mountain. As well as stories of strange food you would find by the roadside, that you had to eat on your own, lest you get taken away.

Other stories centre around Napolo, a ‘two tailed animal’ that lives underneath the rocks of the mountain. According to local mythology, when Napolo migrates from one mountain peak to another, this results in flooding and rockslides.

Speaking during the tour, Bagus said government is committed to improving the tourism sector as evidenced by the recent launch of the electronic visa (e-Visa) which will reduce the process and delays tourists visiting Malawi were facing.

“We remain the safest destination, very peaceful and one of the best destinations in terms of products that we offer. We remain the Warm Heart of Africa, where tourists experience the real African hospitality and natural scenic views,” said the minister.

He said Malawi’s profile has been rising with the country’s achievements in wildlife protection.

Mount Mulanje is rich in biodiversity, with over 500 indigenous plant and animal species, owing to its isolated geographic location.

