Blantyre vendors threaten counter protests Tuesday

Some vendors in Blantyre have threatened counter protests on Tuesday should the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) go ahead to convene.

Chairman of the vendors Chester Mwale said the anti-Jane Ansah protests negatively affect their businesses as people fear to go to the central business district.

“Our businesses are suffering because of these protests. They now have one choice; they should go ahead with the protests and face counter protests or stop them altogether,” said Mwale.

The threats by the vendors come barely days after the Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) asked the protests organisers to stop convening them saying they turn violent.

But HRDC member Luke Tembo has dismissed the vendors’ threats, saying they should go to police to complain.

