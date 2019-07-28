Muluzi keeps meet outcome with Mutharika under wraps

Former president Bakili Muluzi has kept the outcome with president Peter Mutharika over pressure to fire Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) under wraps, three days after the meeting.

Muluzi has volunteered to mediate between the anti-Jane Ansah protesters, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and the government over the wave of protests which have most times culminated into violence, bringing Malawi’s economic life to a standstill.

Muluzi told the HRDC officials during their meeting in Blantyre that he would meet Mutharika to discuss the fate of the embattled MEC chair Jane Ansah.

He promised to get back to the HRDC officials within seven days after the initial meeting on Tuesday at his BCA Hill residence in Blantyre.

A day before the expiry of the seven-day deadline, Malawians remain anxious on the outcome of the meeting with Mutharika.

State House too has kept to be mum on the matter.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani confirmed the talks between the president and the former president took place.

“The meeting indeed took place. The meeting took almost three hours but I cannot give details because the meeting was private,” said Kalirani.

He however said the two leaders also met in a couple of hours ago in Blantyre.

Muluzi went to Lilongwe aboard Malawian Airways and went straight to his residence in Area 9 before he was picked in a private vehicle to Kamuzu palace under very heavy security and used the palace back gates.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) vice chairperson Gift Trapence said to the organisers of the anti-Jane Ansah protests, it did not matter whether Mutharika and Muluzi met on the pollster chairperson issue.

“Whether they met or not it does not matter to us. What we want is Jane Ansah to resign,” said Trapence.

HRDC says it will go ahead with the fifth peaceful protests this Tuesday following Ansah’s failure to step down.

