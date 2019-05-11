Blantyre Youth Centre netball court to wear new face – Rainbow Paints

As the 2019 Blantyre and Districts Netball League season is set to kick off in few weeks time the Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) is expected to wear a new face as the league’s main sponsors Rainbow Paints Limited have started painting the netball court which was in bad condition for many years.

The painting process which started on Friday (May 10 2019) will cover both the stand’s, VIP area, score board, netball posts as well as the netball court floor.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Rainbow Paints Limited Sales ManagerJangale Chiosa said they have decided to paint the facility in order give opportunity to the teams of playing at an attractive court which can also help improve their standard of play.

“What we are doing here is a fulfilment of the promise that we made two seasons ago which failed to take place due to some other circumstances. It has been our hope and dream that we should paint the facility before 2019 league kicks-Off so that our players should be showcasing and entertaining us with their skills at a better netball court hence we expect a good quality play and competitive season this year,” said Chiosa.

Blantyre and Districts Netball League (BDNL) General Secretary Annie Hanjahanja expressed excitement saying painting of the netball court has come at a right time because the condition of the court contributed to unnecessary injuries among the players and forced the players to be committing a lot of foot faults during the game since it was slippery.

“We are more than happy because we didn’t take it seriously when our sponsors promised us that they will paint the facility. As administrator it is our wish always to see our teams playing at a good court because this also motivate the players and help to attract more supporters. Now Rainbow Paints Limited has demonstrated that they are indeed our true partners” said Hanjahanja.

On her part, Malawi National Team (The Queens) and Thunder Queens attacker Thandie Galeta Saenda hailed Rainbow Paints Limited for coming to a rescue by painting the court which she said will make the players to display their normal skills compared to the previous years where they were failing due to the condition of the court.

