DPP young pro’s donate mobility devices to Queen’s, Mulanje hospitals: Credit Nankhumwa’s ‘generosity’

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Young Professionals in the south on Friday, May 10, 2019, made a donation of dozens of clutches and walking frames to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Orthopedic Centre in Blantyre.

Orthopedics is a medical specialty that focuses on the diagnosis, correction, prevention, and treatment of patients with skeletal deformities – disorders of the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves and skin. These elements make up the musculoskeletal system.

According to Jack Mavutula, who spoke on behalf of the group, the clutches and walking frames were supplied by DPP Vice President for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

“We are nearing the elections on 21 May, 2019, many people would expect us to be preoccupied with political campaign. But politics aside, we thought we have other social responsibilities to carry out hence our presence here today.

“We had requested our VP-South Honourable Nankhumwa if he could help us with these mobility devices so that we donate them to selected health facilities. We are thankful to him for his generosity,” said Mavutula.

Deputy Hospital Administrator, Linley Chewere expressed “sincere gratitude on behalf of the entire hospital administration” for the “generous donation.”

She said the hospital is a referral health facility that caters for the entire country, with an average of 1, 600 cases every month.

“I must inform you that you are the first people to come and make such an important donation. You don’t need to be a huge corporate organization to donate; we appreciate any amount of donation because we know it makes a huge difference in the suffering of the patients.

“I encourage you to come again, even if it means just to cheer patients. We have patients that stay for long time and some of them don’t even have relatives and guardians,” she said.

She said the Orthopedics Centre faces a number of challenges, including inadequate mobility devices such as clutches to train patients, walking frames, wheel chairs and patients trolleys, water dispensers and portable infra-red machines, among others.

Chewere asked the group to extend the hospital administration’s appreciation to Nankhumwa for providing the mobility devices.

The group then travelled to Mulanje District Hospital where they made a similar donation. Chisomo Nkolokosa handed over the devices on behalf of the DPP Young Professionals.

Principal Health Services Administrator Hellen Bikoko expressed her appreciation for the “timely donation”.

The group later toured the hospital’s guardian shelter where they donated K200,000 to help ease some of the challenges the guardians face.

On Nankhumwa campaign trail

The DPP Young Professionals later attended Nankhumwa’s final whistle-stop meeting at Group Village Headman’s Mwamadi FOMO ground in his Mulanje Central constituency to offer him moral support.

Nankhumwa has addressed over 100 whistle-stops meetings in almost all the villages in the constituency since May 2, 2019 to drum up support for President Peter Mutharika and the DPP ahead of the May 21 polls.

At the meeting, GVH Mwamadi hailed Nankhumwa for giving his constituents what they want in terms of development.

“You have facilitated the drilling of so many boreholes around the constituency to ensure that your people have unfretted access to safe and clean water. The road network connecting to main trade centres has been tarred so that people in the constituency have access to markets for their agricultural produce. We now have electricity almost everywhere in this constituency,” he said.

Nankhumwa told the people that he will set up a revolving fund for people in the constituency to allow them to engage in enterprise to help them earn an income and uplift their lives.

“I wish to reiterate that come May 21, let’s all vote for Professor Mutharika as President, Nankhumwa as MP and out two councilors,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government and Rural Development Minister.

