DPP cadets won’t don cops uniform on polling day—Malawi Police

Malawi Police Service (MPS) on Saturday quickly deplored rumours circulating on social media that some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets would don the former’s uniforms and work as security detail during polling day in the forthcoming elections saying they were unfounded.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, signed by MPS publicist, James Kadadzera, said they noted that there were a number of stories on social media platforms claiming that the service was planning to deploy some party cadets during the elections.

Some of the stories, on some of the fake news platforms, allege that MPS is presently training cadets at Mtakataka Police Training School in Dedza and Linde Motel in Mponela.

But MPS has assured the citizenry that the stories are “false.”

Reads the statement in part: “Only attested members of the Malawi Police Service will be deployed during the polling period. MPS will also be supported by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Prison Services (MPS) and the Immigration Department.”

According to MPS, stakeholders and interest groups are “at liberty to inspect” the deployment plan that MPS has put in place to verify the accuracy of the information provided.

“Concerned groups and citizens can also visit Mtakataka Police Training School and Linde Motel where the service is allegedly training party cadets,” adds the statement.

