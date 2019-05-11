Malawi Electoral Commission to carry out second dry run test for May 21

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced it will on Monday carry out a second dry run test for the May 21 Tripartite Elections results management system after rectifying challenges observed during the first test carried out on 2nd May.

A statement from MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika says the commission has also taken into consideration suggestions received from electoral stakeholders.

“During the exercise, MEC will place staff and equipment in all the 197 tally centres and also set up a testing main tally centre in Blantyre.

“The Polling Equipment Staff will be given sample results to be used for the purpose of the test transmission from the constituency tally centres to the main tally centre,” reads part of the statement.

Speaking at Comesa Hall in Blantyre on the sidelines of the initial test which was marred by network glitches, MEC commissioner Jean Mathanga assured that the electoral body has enough time to address the challenges.

