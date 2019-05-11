UTM’s  veep Usi slams poverty levels in Mulanje

UTM Party Vice President and presidential running-mate, Dr Michael Usi, has expressed shock with the levels of poverty in Mulanje district.

Usi held village to village meetings and Imbizos in Mulanje Central constituency where he is also contesting as a member of parliament.

“It is not acceptable that in 2019, 54 years after independence we still have families with no food,” lamented Usi.

Usi also said lack of farm inputs, markets for agricultural produce and high unemployment in the district, are heavily contributing to high poverty levels.

“This district is blessed with lots of farm produce such as sweet potato, maize and fruits but the area has not adequately benefited from these due to poor markets.”

“Farmers end up selling these produce for the sake of clearing their storage as opposed to making profits,” said Usi.

Usi has since promised to search for reliable markets for farm produce as cost of fertilizers is universally subsidized to suit every farmer.

“The UTM-led government will reduce price for fertilizers at the same time provide reliable markets for farm produces to make sure that farmers benefit from the farming and lives are improved,” assured Usi.

“We are also going to create 1million jobs in the first 12 months so as to deal with the high levels of unemployment in the country and here in Mulanje in particular,” explained Usi.

Usi held a number of imbizos in Mulanje central constituency including at Mlatha, Zipangani and Golden.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :