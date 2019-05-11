Judge Ntaba assures ‘justice will prevail’ in Masambuka’s case as DPP politicians implicated in albino killings

Zomba-based High Court Judge Zione Ntaba has asked McDonald Masambuka’s family to be patient because one day justice will prevail in the case where their relation, a person with albinism, is believed to have been murdered in Machinga in April last year.

Justice Ntaba made the assurance when she recused herself from the murder case of MacDonald Masambuka, citing the inclusion, by the defence, of a relation’s name – Hetherwick Ntaba [her uncle] – in the case as the reason.

In her statement directed to the Masambuka family, Ntaba dsaid: “ I wish you all the best as you continue to see justice for your son. I am sorry that the process of justce delivery could not be completed in my courtroom due to the circumstances that have happened herein.

“But I believe and be assured that you shall get justice in the next court where this case is going.”

Judge Ntaba has since referred the case to Blantyre High Court to identify a new judge.

She further ordered the assistant registrar at the High Court in Zomba to ensure that the file is transferred to Blantyre by May 20 2019.

Justice Ntaba later told the accused persons that they shall be informed through their lawyers when the matter shall “resume or restart depending on the next judge’s directions” at the High Court in Blantyre.

On Thursday, one of the suspects, Alfred Yohane. implicated some high-profile politicians including ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member and presidential aide Hetherwick Ntaba before the Judge adjourned for Friday.

The body of Masambuka, 22, was found buried on April 1 2018, after he was reported missing in March the same year.

