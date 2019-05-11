Mchacha says DPP’s victory certain: Chimulirenji insists he will be royal veep to Mutharika

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha has said President Peter Mutharika’s May 21 presidential polls victory is all but a done deal.

Mchacha made the remarks when addressing a campaign rally at Folopezi football ground in his Thyolo West constituency which was also attended by the President Mutharika’s running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

He said there’s nothing that can stop Mutharika’s re-election from happening because he has shown to be a capable leader who wants to develop Malawi and make it a better country to live.

Said Mchacha: “I would like to assure all Malawians that come May 21, APM will continue to rule the country because he is the only candidate Malawians have placed their trust on”.

Added Mchacha:”You may wish to know that since taking over the reigns of power in 2014, President Mutharika has developed the country beyond measure in the areas of infrastructure development, economy, energy, tourism, youth empowerment and many more. This why am encouraging all registered voters to cast their votes for APM come the polling day”.

Speaking at the rally Chimulirenji pledged to remain loyal to President Mutharika, the DPP and the people of Malawi beyond May 21 elections.

“Like I have said time without numbers, am very grateful to President Mutharika for choosing me among the 18 million able Malawians as his vice president and as such I commit my utmost loyalty to President Mutharika.

“I want to assure you that once elected come May 21, you will never hear stories that I have rebelled against my President but instead I shall work to the best of my abilities in order for me to help him achieve all the campaign promises as outlined in the DPP Manifesto”, he said.

Chimulirenji has since saluted people of Thyolo for their unwavering support towards Mutharika as well as the ruling DPP, urging them to vote in their large numbers.

Meanwhile, DPP’s senior governing council member and veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira said based on the campaign meetings done so far, DPP will win elections “because Mutharika has won the confidence of all Malawians due to numerous developments witnessed so far.”

With few days to go before the May 21 polls, pollsters are predicting a tight race between the Mutharika, MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera, UTM’s Saulos Chilima and UDF’s Atupele Muluzi.

Other presidential pretenders are Prof John Chisi from Umodzi Party, Mbakuwaku Movement torchbearer Domic Sinosi Kuwani as well as Reverend Kaliya, an independent candidate.

