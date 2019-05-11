Mutharika cares really? Persons with albinism reject APM branded alarms

Association of People with Albinism (Apam) has rejected the security gadgets which the government bought to aid in monitoring the security of people with albinism because they are inscribed “APM Cares” – apparently refrerring to President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Apam Deputy General Secretary Ian Simbota said they are against the personalisation of the 1 600 security gadgets .

Simbota said it is wrong to personalize property bought using tax-payers’ money.

“It is one big question that I think a serious organisation like Apam shouldn’t just look at it and let it go. We are not ready to look as if we were siding with anyone,” Simbota said.

He added: “If you look at guns, which the police and the Malawi Defence Force have, you will not find anything like ‘APM cares’, you will not find anything like ‘Bakili Muluzi cares’ or ‘Bingu cares’ because they were bought within the time such leaders were in power. So, why are those security gadgets written ‘APM cares’? We, as an association, can’t subscribe to that and we are not ready to use that and until it becomes neutral.”

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has backed Apam’s stand to reject the blue gadgets, saying nobody, including the incumbent Head of State should be using people because of their vulnerability.

“Somebody should not use national resources for campaign. That’s actually unacceptable. APM did not take the money from his pocket,” Mtambo said.

