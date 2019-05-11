Magodi Private School awards best performing students

Magodi Christian Private Secondary School of Lilongwe’s Area 23 on Friday awarded its best performing students in last year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations most of whom have been selected to various institutions of higher learning in the country.

Among others, the students received cash and material prizes that included laptops.

Warren Mtambalika, best of the seven students that were awarded with ten points, said it was elating to be the best student in the three years the school has been has been in existence.

Director of the school, Bishop William Mandhlopa, said the achievement was as a result of both hardworking staff and students.

“I also employ qualified and experienced teachers from recognised institutions of higher education such as Chancellor College, Mzuzu University and Domasi College of Education. The aim is to have the right people to impart the right knowledge to the students for the betterment of their future,” said Mandhlopa.

Mtambalika, who has been selected to study for a Bachelor of Accountancy (BA ACC) at The Polytechnic, received a laptop to aid his academic endeavors.

According to Mtambalika, he would “continue making Magodi Christian Private Secondary School proud” by maintaining his hard-working spirit.

The other six students got MK20000 each.

These were Blessings Kachere and Wilson Katayi who will study BSC Technical Education and BA ACC respectively at The Polytechnic as well as Majaliwa Blar, Regina Michembo and Petala Koteka Phiri who have been selected to Mzuzu University to study BSC Agriculture, BSC Tourism and BSC Education respectively.

Kondwani Phiri goes to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) to study BSC Food Technology.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :