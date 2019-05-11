Premier Bet launches  ‘Premier lotto 5/90 game’: Winning prize is K200m

Malawi’s leading betting company, Premier Bet, has launched another new game called Premier Lotto 5/90 whose minimum winning amount for lucky customers is worthy K200 million.

According to the Premier Bet Sales Marketing Sam Chibambo Junior the newly introduced Premier lotto 5/90 which was launched on Tuesday at Premier Bet head offices in Limbe will be allowing customers to be playing the game starting with K100 and every customer is expected to be choosing five numbers within the 90 figures.

Chiwambo said compared with the current running premier bet promotion ‘premier lotto 5/90’ draws will be conducted four times in a day for seven days in a week and customers will be playing the games through Premier Bet shops as well as agents and that all the customers will always be getting their results from Premier Bet Company’s official Facebook page, Ufulu Radio and MIJ Radio.

He said they have decided to introduce the Premier Lotto 5/90 game in order to continue giving chances to Malawians of getting money as the English Premier League and other soccer competitions which most customers were following and betting are winding up their season.

Chiwambo added that with Premier Lotto customers have a 25% chances of winning compared to the current Premier bet.

“Like we have been repeatedly saying our main target is to help in changing lives of many people. It is our expectation that through this new game we have created another good way which will help people to be making money in an easy and simple way because many Malawians have no reliable means of getting money but through our betting games, Premier Bet and Premier Lotto 5/90 they will for sure be making money at the same time helping to support their families not forgetting their lives.

“So we just urge all our customers not to hesitate but take part by playing this game if they want to become millionaires and meet their dreams through premier lotto 5/90. let me also clarify to our fans that through premier lotto 5/90 customers will be allowed to play using chance number 2 whereby people will be choosing two numbers, chance 3, 4 and 5. With chance number 5 gives customers chances of winning huge money compared to other chances,” said Chibambo Junior.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :