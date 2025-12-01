Blantyre’s Bare Land Wastes Money Every Year

Blantyre has long held its status as Malawi’s commercial capital, a city where economic activity thrives and large industries at Makata and Maselema manufacture goods for both export and local use. Yet, despite this economic reputation, many are shocked to discover a vast stretch of idle land lying just a few minutes from the city centre — a space whose purpose remains a mystery to many.

This land sits opposite Mbayani Full Primary School, right beside the Kuyenera Bus Depot. It covers hundreds of hectares, yet contributes nothing to Blantyre’s growth. Our investigation shows that Blantyre City Council (BCC) owns this land, but residents from the surrounding Mbayani Township have turned it into subsistence gardens. While this helps some households survive, it represents a massive waste of urban potential in a city facing high demand for organised housing and commercial space.

Instead of lying idle — and often becoming a hotspot for robberies and violence — this land could host modern city houses or apartments that would generate revenue for Blantyre and improve urban safety.

So the key question is: where does the city get the money to develop such a space?

According to a report released in January 2025, Blantyre City raised about K7.9 billion through tax collection. This is a significant amount, and even a portion of it could be channelled into planning and developing this land. Foreign investors continue to buy land in the city to construct apartments and commercial buildings, earning revenue from rentals. Why shouldn’t Blantyre City Council follow the same profitable path with land it already owns?

Of course, such development cannot happen overnight. It requires a long-term strategy — clear timelines, proper budgeting, and potential partnerships with private investors. With a well-defined development plan, BCC could turn this empty space into a vibrant residential or commercial zone that benefits the entire community.

Transforming the land would also improve public safety. Currently, the bushy, unused space provides cover for criminals, endangering nearby residents and even learners at Mbayani Full Primary School. Developing the area into well-lit housing units or business complexes would help reduce crime and create a safer environment for everyone.

More than that, construction would create jobs, while long-term site management and services would offer ongoing economic opportunities for local people.

Blantyre’s unused land is not just an idle space — it is a missed opportunity. With proper planning, investment, and commitment, the city can turn this neglected piece of land into a valuable asset that generates revenue, improves safety, and contributes to Blantyre’s growth for years to come.

