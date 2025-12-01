Anti-Smoking Groups Worry that THR Strategies Like E-Cigarettes or Snus can Re-Normalise Smoking 

It has been observed that anti-smoking groups often oppose Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies, such e-cigarettes or snus, because they are worried that these alternatives might undermine efforts by smokers to quit or that they might re-normalise smoking.

This was observed at the Good Conference of the Parties 2.0 during a panel discussion titled: ‘Where’s the Parade?-Why do Anti-Smoking Groups Oppose Harm Reduction’ — where it was discussed that some groups also believe these alternatives aren’t proven to be safe or effective long-term solutions.

“We don’t even know how many people, say in South Africa, are dying from smoking-related diseases. Instead, bureaucrats are obsessed with the tiny part of the youth population using e-cigarettes,” argued Kurt Yeo, a former smoker of 20 years who finally managed to quit after discovering flavoured vapes 10 years ago.

Kurt Yeo left a 16-year career in information systems to become the Co-Founder of Vaping Saved My Life (VSML), a consumer advocacy movement in South Africa — then still a fledgling vape industry.

Adding credence to Yeo’s observation was Swede Bengt Wiberg, a celebrated harm reduction activist and the inventor of the Stingfree/PROTEX® technology, who explained that the Swedish government’s data shows that smoking among 16-29-year-olds has dropped 72% in the last 10 years, “but in a comically close correlation, use of snus and nicotine pouches have risen by 72%.”

The panel discussion emphasised that ideally, people under 18 years of age should not be encouraged to use e-cigarettes or snus products, “but if we expect that teenagers do experiment with these products, is it not a moral good that these products are healthier for them than smoking cigarettes?”

This was said by Reem Ibrahim, a scholar who has a particular interest in consumer choice, tobacco harm reduction and tax policy; and is the co-author of ‘A Vapid Solution: Why a Ban on Disposable Vapes Would Be a Failure of Law enforcement.’

Gabriel Oke (Nigerian) — a prominent advocate for THR in Africa, emphasised the need for pragmatic and evidence-based policies, highlighting that Africa’s tobacco control strategy should prioritise harm reduction, considering the continent’s unique context and realities.

Oke agreed to adopting the Swedish model, suggesting that African countries, like Nigeria, can learn from Sweden’s success in reducing smoking rates through harm reduction strategies, such as promoting snus and other safer nicotine alternatives.

He also touched on accessibility, acceptability, and affordability, stressing the importance of making harm reduction products accessible, acceptable, and affordable for smokers, “for them to switch from traditional cigarettes to safer alternatives.”

He thus joined other experts who were criticising the ‘one-size-fits-all restriction policies’ — blanket bans on vaping and reduced-risk tobacco products— arguing that, “they ignore African realities and are often driven by external agendas.”

Oke emphasised to Africa the need to chart its own course in tobacco control, prioritise local evidence, culture and capability. He said: “By embracing harm reduction strategies, African countries can reduce smoking rates and improve public health outcomes.”

In the case of Malawi, where smoking alternatives like e-cigarettes or snus are relatively unknown and unaffordable to a population whose poverty levels are high, experts maintain that effective tobacco harm reduction strategies in the country could include promoting alternative agricultural crops — as opposed to tobacco farming.

Malawi’s priority area in the generation of foreign exchange is dependent on tobacco, thus smoking regulations, awareness and education, or THR alternatives and their benefits are not being pushed forward.

Therefore, there is a great need to educate the public about the dangers of tobacco and the benefits of harm reduction, and to support those who intend to quit smoking by providing accessible cessation programs. ENDS

