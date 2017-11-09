Blaze of ‘Mwini Zinthu’ fame to release new solo project – Undidalire

Malawi’s celebrated musician, Blaze, of the Mwini Zinthu fame says he is set to release a new single titled ‘Undidalire’ on Friday.

Undidalire will be the fourth solo single to be released in 2017 by Blaze, real name Blessings Gwengwe, who is signed under Lilongwe-based BenSam Entertainment.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, the ‘Sakumakana’ hit Singere said ‘Undidalire’ will be released and premiered on Friday on Times Radio by Black Jack AKA Chekalonda in the program called Zathuzomwe.

“Undidalire is a song about a family man who is passing through hard times in making ends to meet but he is still positive about his future. So he is telling his spouse to take heart, be patient and hold on to him with hope that things will soon be alright despite what people around are telling her,” explained Blaze.

He said the song is addressing real life situations whereby marriages are disturbed by what other people say about what problems some couples are facing.

“In the song, the wife is thinking of giving up the family because of what other people are saying when they see the problems their family is passing through, yet the husband is still trying to man up,” he said.

Blaze said he decided not to feature any artist in his new song arguing that solo music is what brought him to stardom.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :