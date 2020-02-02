Blessed Generation features Saxess in ‘Thandizeni’

As one way of adding flavor to their newly released songs, Blantyre-based Gospel Music group, the Blessed Generation has featured Saxess in the song titled ‘Thandizeni’ and the song has already started receiving positive feedback from the people who have a good taste of music.

According the group, they believe that making collaboration with another artist can be an awesome boost of exposure and that Strength is in numbers.

‘Thandizeni’ is the song that the persona is seeking God’s intervention to overcome temptations. The song has been produced with utmost skill and commitment and the songs comes after releasing other two singles including Chimwemwe and Akungoyang’ana in a space of two months.

Speaking in an interview Blessed Generation leader Precious Loti said they have featured Saxess to add variety to their song and that bringing someone new into your creative circle is a great way of expanding the fan base considering that people have different likes.

“We believe that Collaborating with another artist can produce great creative results. At the very least, working with someone new can take you out of your comfort zone, introduce you to new songwriting practices and ideas, and force you to up the game,” he said.

Loti said they are preparing to release their second album anytime this year and that they would want to let fans sample out some of the tracks that will be included in the album.

“Our next album will be the best, full of mature music and we have fused a diverse of genres in an attempt to reach many people who have different likes. It is a continuation of where we stopped in our first album, it’s full of messages of joy, hope, testimonies and praise,” he added

In a separate interview Saxess said he accepted to get featured in the song because Blessed Generation has more talented young stars that can make a difference in as far as music is concerned and that he also believes in knowledge sharing

Blessed Generation came in the limelight in 2017 when they released their debut album titled ‘Ambuye amaona’ which is still the people’s choice in different radio stations.

